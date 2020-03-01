Home

Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
John "Dale" Whitehead Sr.


1928 - 2020
John "Dale" Whitehead Sr. Obituary
John "Dale" Whitehead Sr., 92, of (Gearhartville) RD Philipsburg, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born Jan. 6, 1928 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Leslie T. and Mae I. (Bowers) Whitehead.

He's survived by one daughter, Marian "Weezie" Twoey and her husband, Raymond of Philipsburg and three sons, John D. Whitehead Jr. and his wife, Susan, Barry Whitehead and Tim Whitehead and his wife, Joni, all of Philipsburg.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Robert McKay IV officiating.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded by the Philipsburg American Legion Honor Guard on Tuesday, beginning at 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
