John "Dale" Whitehead Sr., 92, of (Gearhartville) RD Philipsburg, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born Jan. 6, 1928 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Leslie T. and Mae I. (Bowers) Whitehead.
He's survived by one daughter, Marian "Weezie" Twoey and her husband, Raymond of Philipsburg and three sons, John D. Whitehead Jr. and his wife, Susan, Barry Whitehead and Tim Whitehead and his wife, Joni, all of Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Robert McKay IV officiating.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded by the Philipsburg American Legion Honor Guard on Tuesday, beginning at 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
