Joni K. Sinfelt, age 63 of Reynoldsville, PA died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Health Care in Clearfield, PA.



Born on November 17, 1956 in DuBois, PA. she was the daughter of the late George & Betty (Thompson) Walls.



There will be no public visitation and a funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.



