Joseph Anthony Ropchock, 83, a resident of Hollidaysburg Veteran Home, and formerly of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the home.



Born Sept. 30, 1935 in Morrisdale, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Hvizdos) Ropchock.



On Feb. 6, 1959 in Cumberland, Md., he wed Shirley (Kadash) Ropchock, who survives in Philipsburg, along with his children, Barbara Crain and her husband, Richard of Morrisdale; Diane E. Cossick and her husband, Ben of Osceola Mills; and Mark Ropchock of Morrisdale.



Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, and again from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. John Dill officiating.



Burial will be in Ashcroft Cemetery, Hawk Run. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard, Philipsburg. Published in Gant Daily from July 5 to July 10, 2019