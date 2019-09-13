Home

Joseph Brian Zemba


1958 - 2019
Joseph Brian Zemba Obituary
Joseph Brian Zemba, 60, of Curwensville died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Penn Highlands Hospital, Clearfield.

Born Nov. 15, 1958 in Clearfield, he was the son of Joseph and Margaret (Durany) Zemba.

On Nov. 15, 1989, he wed the former Doris E. Leonard, who survives along with two sons, Brian and Jacob Zemba, both of Curwensville.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Father L. Stephen Collins officiating.

Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.

Friends will be received from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019
