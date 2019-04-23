Joseph David Dotts Jr., 42, of Brisbin passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.



Born Oct. 17, 1976 in Clearfield, he was the son of Joseph D. Sr. and Carol (Levine) Dotts. Mr. Dotts was a supervisor for Rehrig-Penn Logistics.



Surviving are his parents of Olanta; his wife, the former Melissa Knepp, to whom he was wed Oct. 17, 2016; five children, Hannah Lansberry and her husband, Isaac of Morrisdale, Preston Dotts and his fiancée, Sephia of Olanta, Emilee Dotts of Utahville and Daphne Nevling and Kaitlyn Dotts, both of Brisbin; a granddaughter, Embry Young; and a brother, Jason Dotts and his wife, Michelle of Curwensville.



He was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Dotts.



Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Burial will be in the Bloomington Cemetery Curwensville.



Friends will be received from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019