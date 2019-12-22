Home

Joseph H. Supko


1931 - 2019
Joseph H. Supko Obituary
Joseph H. Supko, 88, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Eagle Valley Personal Care Home in Milesburg and formerly of Houtzdale.

Born Aug. 26, 1931 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Wassel and Helen (Churney) Supko.

He is survived by one daughter, Sue Supko Yarger and her husband, Dale of Osceola Mills (Sanborn) and one son, Daniel B. Supko and his wife, Patty (Ivic) Supko of Bellefonte.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the American Legion Cemetery in Houtzdale.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019
