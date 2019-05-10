|
Joseph J. Andrejcik, 92, of Morrisdale died Friday, May 10, 2019. Born Jan. 11, 1927, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Pirow.
Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Morrisdale, with Father Robert J. Horgas as celebrant.
The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.
