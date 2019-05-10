Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Andrejcik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Andrejcik


1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Joseph J. Andrejcik Obituary
Joseph J. Andrejcik, 92, of Morrisdale died Friday, May 10, 2019. Born Jan. 11, 1927, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Pirow.

Family and friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Morrisdale, with Father Robert J. Horgas as celebrant.

The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.
Published in Gant Daily from May 10 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.