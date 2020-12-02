Joseph L. Harzinski Jr., 24, of Olanta, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence.
Born July 1, 1996 in Clearfield he was the son of Joseph L. and Cynthia (Passmore) Harzinski Sr. He was a 2014 Graduate Moshannon Valley H.S. and a 2016 graduate of Triangle Tech. He was employed by HSJ Lawncare and Landscaping.
He is survived by his parents of Madera, a sister Rae Harley Passmore and her significant other Avery Null of Grampian, a brother Jarret Harzinski of Madera. His Maternal grandparents Connie Passmore, Robert Passmore and his wife Dorothy, Paternal Grandparents David and Janet Stephenson all of Olanta. A niece and nephew Landon Hull, and Aelyn Hull. Numerous Aunts and Uncles and Cousins.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made Still Waters Mental Health Services, LLC 216 N. 2nd St. Suite 5 Clearfield, PA 16830.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.