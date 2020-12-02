1/1
Joseph L. Harzinski Jr.
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph L. Harzinski Jr., 24, of Olanta, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his residence.

Born July 1, 1996 in Clearfield he was the son of Joseph L. and Cynthia (Passmore) Harzinski Sr. He was a 2014 Graduate Moshannon Valley H.S. and a 2016 graduate of Triangle Tech. He was employed by HSJ Lawncare and Landscaping.

He is survived by his parents of Madera, a sister Rae Harley Passmore and her significant other Avery Null of Grampian, a brother Jarret Harzinski of Madera. His Maternal grandparents Connie Passmore, Robert Passmore and his wife Dorothy, Paternal Grandparents David and Janet Stephenson all of Olanta. A niece and nephew Landon Hull, and Aelyn Hull. Numerous Aunts and Uncles and Cousins.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made Still Waters Mental Health Services, LLC 216 N. 2nd St. Suite 5 Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved