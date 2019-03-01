|
Joseph M. Kovalcin, 68, of Troy died Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born Jan. 28, 1951 in Hammond, Ind., he was the son of Joseph V. and Evelyn (Janocko) Kovalcin.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila M. (Moriarty) Kovalcin, along with five children, Joseph C. Kovalcin and his wife, Cortney, Nicole Russell, Mary Beth Seprish and her husband, Scott, Michael Kovalcin and Mark Kovalcin.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service in Morrisdale.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Morrisdale with Father Robert J. Horgas as celebrant.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019
