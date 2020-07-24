Joseph M. Maguire, age 80, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.



Born February 23, 1940, in Philipsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Harold and Mary (Hurley) Maguire.



On November 25, 1961 at Palestine United Methodist Church, Morrisdale, he wed Judith L. (Graham) Maguire who preceded him in death on June 24, 2008.



Surviving are his sons, Joseph M. Maguire, Jr. and wife Susan, Morrisdale; Michael Maguire and wife Loretta, Morrisdale; Christopher Maguire and wife Kirsten, Morrisdale; his grandchildren, Joseph M Maguire, III and significant other, Beth; Kyle and wife Jamie; Hillary and significant other Stephen; Amanda Hopkins and husband Shawn and their children, Riley, Emma, Hope and Ellie; Mary Beth Maguire and significant other Jacob; Taylor Maguire and significant other Kyle; Dakotah Maguire and significant other Alyssa; Andrew Maguire and significant other, Logan; Quentin Maguire and significant other Morgan; Nicholas Maguire; soon to be great-granddaughter, Caroline; his siblings, James Maguire, McElhattan; sister-in-law, Shirley Maguire McElhattan; brothers-in-law, William Baughman, Morrisdale; Donald Scott, Jersey Shore and numerous nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Kay Scott and Barbara Baughman.



Joseph was a member or Palestine United Methodist Church, Morrisdale.



There will be no public visitation.



A public funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Palestine United Methodist Cemetery, with Rev. Kenneth Leonard officiating.



Masks are required at the cemetery.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store