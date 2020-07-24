1/1
Joseph M. Maguire
1940 - 2020
Joseph M. Maguire, age 80, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born February 23, 1940, in Philipsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Harold and Mary (Hurley) Maguire.

On November 25, 1961 at Palestine United Methodist Church, Morrisdale, he wed Judith L. (Graham) Maguire who preceded him in death on June 24, 2008.

Surviving are his sons, Joseph M. Maguire, Jr. and wife Susan, Morrisdale; Michael Maguire and wife Loretta, Morrisdale; Christopher Maguire and wife Kirsten, Morrisdale; his grandchildren, Joseph M Maguire, III and significant other, Beth; Kyle and wife Jamie; Hillary and significant other Stephen; Amanda Hopkins and husband Shawn and their children, Riley, Emma, Hope and Ellie; Mary Beth Maguire and significant other Jacob; Taylor Maguire and significant other Kyle; Dakotah Maguire and significant other Alyssa; Andrew Maguire and significant other, Logan; Quentin Maguire and significant other Morgan; Nicholas Maguire; soon to be great-granddaughter, Caroline; his siblings, James Maguire, McElhattan; sister-in-law, Shirley Maguire McElhattan; brothers-in-law, William Baughman, Morrisdale; Donald Scott, Jersey Shore and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sisters, Kay Scott and Barbara Baughman.

Joseph was a member or Palestine United Methodist Church, Morrisdale.

There will be no public visitation.

A public funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Palestine United Methodist Cemetery, with Rev. Kenneth Leonard officiating.

Masks are required at the cemetery.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Palestine United Methodist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
My prayers to all the family. I served as Pastor at Palestine in the early to mid 80’
A wonderful man with a wonderful family. God bless all
Jeff Fisher
Friend
July 24, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss. May you find peace & strength from the Lord during this difficult time.
Bob & Janice Witmer
Acquaintance
