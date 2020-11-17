1/
Joseph M. "Joe" Rusnak
1930 - 2020
Joseph M. "Joe" Rusnak, 90, of Philipsburg, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Hollidaysburg.

Joseph was born on June 6, 1930, in Philipsburg; a son of the late Stephen P. and Mary A. (Yontosh) Rusnak.

A private funeral service will be held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, with Rev. Joseph Staszewski, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Osceola Mills.

Current Covid-19 guidelines will be followed for all of the services.

Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
