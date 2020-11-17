Joseph M. "Joe" Rusnak, 90, of Philipsburg, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Hollidaysburg.



Joseph was born on June 6, 1930, in Philipsburg; a son of the late Stephen P. and Mary A. (Yontosh) Rusnak.



A private funeral service will be held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, with Rev. Joseph Staszewski, officiating.



Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Osceola Mills.



Current Covid-19 guidelines will be followed for all of the services.

