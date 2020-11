Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph M. "Joe" Rusnak, 90, of Philipsburg, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, Hollidaysburg.



Joseph was born on June 6, 1930, in Philipsburg; a son of the late Stephen P. and Mary A. (Yontosh) Rusnak.



A private funeral service will be held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, with Rev. Joseph Staszewski, officiating.



Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Osceola Mills.



Current Covid-19 guidelines will be followed for all of the services.

