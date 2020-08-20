Joseph M. Snyder, 69, of Clearfield, passed away on August 17, 2020, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Joseph was born April 20th, 1951 in Philipsburg; the son of the late Robert Berrell Snyder and Melda Arlene Catherine Witherow. He married Diana Lynn (Barr) Gustafson on March 20th, 1993.



Funeral services will be held at the Jubilee Christian Center, 1210 Graham St, Clearfield (Hyde), PA 16843 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1 PM with Pastor Terry Smith officiating. Following the funeral service full military honors will be presented by the Clearfield Area Honor Guard.



Visitation will be held at the Jubilee Christian Center, 1210 Graham St, Hyde, PA 16843 on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5-7 PM and on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11-1 PM.







