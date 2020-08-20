1/
Joseph Martin Snyder Sr.
1951 - 2020
Joseph M. Snyder, 69, of Clearfield, passed away on August 17, 2020, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Joseph was born April 20th, 1951 in Philipsburg; the son of the late Robert Berrell Snyder and Melda Arlene Catherine Witherow. He married Diana Lynn (Barr) Gustafson on March 20th, 1993.

Funeral services will be held at the Jubilee Christian Center, 1210 Graham St, Clearfield (Hyde), PA 16843 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1 PM with Pastor Terry Smith officiating. Following the funeral service full military honors will be presented by the Clearfield Area Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held at the Jubilee Christian Center, 1210 Graham St, Hyde, PA 16843 on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5-7 PM and on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 11-1 PM.



Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jubilee Christian Center,
AUG
22
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Jubilee Christian Center,
AUG
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jubilee Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
