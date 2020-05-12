Or Copy this URL to Share

Memorial gifts can be made to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pappy Joe's name. Link for donations: On April 29, 2020, at 10:13 pm, at Avow Hospice, in Naples, Florida, Joseph Paul Shedlock, who is known to all as "Pappy Joe," succumbed to a brain injury from a fall at the age of 85.He was a loving husband, father of two children and grandfather to three grandchildren.Joseph was preceded in death by his mother and father; along with eleven other brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; his two children, Stephen and Heather; his three grandchildren: Briana, Alyssa and Ainsley; his sister, Christine; and relatives and close friends who will sadly miss him. He will also be missed by the P-O sports teams, especially the girl's softball team.A memorial service will be planned once Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Philipsburg, is open again to the public.Memorial gifts can be made to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Pappy Joe's name. Link for donations: http://www.sspeterandpaul.us use the donate button on home page.

