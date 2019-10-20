|
|
|
Joseph Vincent "Peno" Marino, 96, of Clearfield died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Born Aug. 24, 1923 in Clearfield, he was the son of Joseph and Maria (Lombardo) Marino.
On Aug. 16, 1944 in Clearfield, he wed the former Rose Mary Todaro, who survives along with two children, Dennis J. Marino and his wife, Kathy of South Carolina and Patricia "Patty" Marino Moyer of Clearfield and her fiancé, Rick Galluzzi of Brockway.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield with Msgr. Henry Krebs as celebrant.
Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery of Clearfield. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield and again from 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when the procession will prepare to depart for the church.
The Rosary will be recited by members of the St. Francis Rosary and Altar Society at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019