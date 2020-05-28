Josephine A. "Josie" Swatsworth 89, of Clearfield passed away at her residence on Sunday, May 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness.



Born February 5, 1931 in Pike Township, she was the daughter of Raymond and Ursula (Passmore) Smay. Mrs. Swatsworth was a homemaker and also had worked at the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club as a waitress/cook for 22 years and also at the former Captain's Table Restaurant as a cook for 5 years.



She was a member of the Centre Grove United Methodist Church and also a member of the former Susquehanna Grange.



On June 20, 1950 in the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, she wed Norman Swatsworth who preceded her in death on December 1, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a grandson Ronald Shaw Jr., a great grandson Caleb Lewis, 2 sisters Isabella Smay and Norma Anderson and a brother Reverend R. Bruce Smay.



Surviving are 7 children: David Swatsworth and wife Karen of Curwensville; Susan A. Wallace and husband Daniel of Morrisdale; Debra L. Shaw and husband Ronald of Woodland; Richard A. Swatsworth and wife Debra, Joseph Scott Swatsworth and William M. Swatsworth all of Clearfield; and Robert B. Swatsworth and wife Andrea of Harrisburg.



Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, a great great granddaughter and 8 siblings: Robert L. Smay of Anchorage, AK; Elizabeth U. Cadden of Linglestown; James R. Smay, Clyde Smay and wife Marcia and Joseph Smay and wife Madeline all of Clearfield; Mary Marassa of GA; Richard Smay and wife Ethel of Grampian; and Roy Smay and wife Dorothy of St. Petersburg, FL as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation and private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery Curwensville.



The family suggests contributions be made to the Centre Grove United Methodist Women c/o Centre Grove UMC 1100 Village Road Clearfield, PA 16830







