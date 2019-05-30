|
Josephine H. Prentice, 90, of Osceola Mills died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born May 23, 1929 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late John P. Timchak Sr. and Inez V. (McDemic) Timchak.
She's survived by two sons, Roy F. Prentice Sr. and his wife, Carol of Philipsburg and Michael L. Prentice of Osceola Mills.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills with Father Robert J. Horgas celebrant.
Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills.
The Rosary will also be recited at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
