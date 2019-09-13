Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Josephine L. Soltis


1924 - 2019
Josephine L. Soltis Obituary
Josephine L. Soltis, 94, of Hawk Run died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

Born Nov. 22, 1924 in Hawk Run, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Verost) Soltis.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale. The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Sts. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Hawk Run, with Father Joseph Staszewski as celebrant.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 13 to Sept. 18, 2019
