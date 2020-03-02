|
Josephine M. Caylor, 87, of DuBois died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.
Born Oct. 19, 1932 in Sykesville, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Pauline (Smeal) Yeafol.
There will be no public visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Chapel at Christ The King Manor with Father Matias Quimno as celebrant.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020