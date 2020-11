Or Copy this URL to Share

Josephine M. Sotak, 95, of Philipsburg, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at AristaCare at Hearthside, State College.



Josephine was born on October 9, 1925, in Hawk Run, a daughter of the late Paul and Ann (Hric) Sotak.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of the family.



Interment will be in St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery, Morrisdale.

