Josephine Murawski, 91, of Morann, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.



Born on July 3, 1929 in Atlantic, she was the daughter of the late Michael T. and Mary (MacKnivish) Moscollic.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM in St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Fr. John Nesbella as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Barbara PNCC Cemetery.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, viewing will be private.

