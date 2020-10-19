1/
Josephine Murawski
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Murawski, 91, of Morann, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.

Born on July 3, 1929 in Atlantic, she was the daughter of the late Michael T. and Mary (MacKnivish) Moscollic.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM in St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church, Houtzdale, with Fr. John Nesbella as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Barbara PNCC Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, viewing will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Barbara's Polish National Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services - Madera
254 Lynn Street
Madera, PA 16661
(814) 378-7161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved