Josephine P. Misiewicz, 90, of DuBois died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at her home. Born March 19, 1929 in Tyler, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Eva (Gusherowski) Seduski Misiewicz.
On Aug. 21, 1954, she married her husband of 65 years, Edward Misiewicz, and he survives along with five children, Helen Sutton and her husband, Paul of Pittsburgh; Mary Jo Horgan and her husband, Marty of Pittsburgh; Jeanne Kolash and her husband, Michael of DuBois; Sharon Freemer and her husband, Mark of Alpharetta, Ga.; and Michael Misiewicz of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. A scriptural wake service will be held at 1:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020