Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:30 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Misiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine P. Misiewicz


1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Josephine P. Misiewicz Obituary
Josephine P. Misiewicz, 90, of DuBois died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at her home. Born March 19, 1929 in Tyler, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Eva (Gusherowski) Seduski Misiewicz.

On Aug. 21, 1954, she married her husband of 65 years, Edward Misiewicz, and he survives along with five children, Helen Sutton and her husband, Paul of Pittsburgh; Mary Jo Horgan and her husband, Marty of Pittsburgh; Jeanne Kolash and her husband, Michael of DuBois; Sharon Freemer and her husband, Mark of Alpharetta, Ga.; and Michael Misiewicz of DuBois.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. A scriptural wake service will be held at 1:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -