Josephine Zbieg


1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Josephine Zbieg Obituary
Josephine Zbieg, 93, of DuBois died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home.

Born Feb. 4, 1926 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Karoline (Kruk) Polohonki.

She's survived by two sons, Joseph G. Zbieg of DuBois and Randall M. Zbieg and his wife, Susan of Warrenton, Va., and one daughter, Laurie J. Zbieg of Erie.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

The Rosary will be prayed at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at the St. Michael The Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2019
