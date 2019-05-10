Joshua L. "Josh" Wriglesworth, 39, of Grampian passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in Wheeling, W.Va.



Born March 6, 1980 in DuBois, he was the son of Lee and Kathleen (Daly) Wriglesworth. He was a heavy equipment operator.



Surviving are his parents of Grampian; two children, Colin L. Wriglesworth and Taylor R. Wriglesworth, both of Grampian; the mother of his children, Kelly Cortez Wriglesworth of Grampian; a brother, William Wriglesworth and his wife, Ulrike "Ulli" of Heinzville, Ga.; his maternal grandmother, Joanne Daley of Grampian; as well as several aunts and uncles.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Daly and his paternal grandparents, Harold "Bunk" and Betty Wriglesworth.



A "Celebration of Life" Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville. Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery in Grampian.



Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Masonic Memorial Services will be conducted at 5:45 p.m. Monday by members of Curwensville Noble Lodge No. 480 Free & Accepted Masons.



The family suggests contributions be made to the Curwensville Noble Lodge No. 480 Free & Accepted Masons, c/o 262 Baily Rd., Curwensville, PA 16833.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Gant Daily from May 10 to May 14, 2019