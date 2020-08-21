1/
Joyce A. Heinrichs
1931 - 2020
Joyce A. Heinrichs, age 89 of DuBois, PA departed this world peacefully on August 19, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born on March 13, 1931 in Raritan, NJ, the daughter of the late Charles & Natalia (Righi) Manara.

On October 28, 1956, she married her husband of 64 years, Henry G."Hank" Heinrichs. He survives.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10 AM until 12 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

Due to our current circumstances, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
