1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Joyce A. Shemuha, 81, of DuBois died Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born March 11, 1937 in Kersey, she was the daughter of the late Mario and Armine (Radaelli) Contrini.



She is survived by three daughters, Lisa Presto and her husband, Denny of Brockway, Catherine Durfey and her husband, Tom of Springfield, Va., and Angela Rubino and her husband, Glenn of Ashton, Md.



There will be no public visitation.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday the Chapel at Christ the King Manor with Msgr. Richard Siefer as the celebrant.



Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.



The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc is in charge of arrangements.