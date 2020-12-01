Joyce C. Villella, age 74 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



Born on September 29, 1946 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Doris (Froehlich) Willingham.



On September 11, 1984 she married Francis A. "Fran" Villella. He survives.



There will be no public visitation.



A public Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks are required for attendance.



Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store