Joyce Marie Gavlak
1937 - 2020
Joyce Marie Gavlak, 82, of Brisbin, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home.

Born on November 12, 1937 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Samuel G. and Kathryn (Delfosse) Waite.

Family will receive friends Saturday from Noon until the time of service at 3 pm at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Ramey. Rev. Marc J. Solomon will officiate. Burial will be private. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks will be required.

Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
