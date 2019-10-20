|
|
|
Joyce Marie Norris, 67, of New Millport died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at her residence.
Born Jan. 1, 1952 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of William L. and Avanell (Tobias) Vaughn.
On Oct. 18, 1975 in the Fruit Hill Church, she wed Dennis E. Norris, who survives along with two sons, Daniel E. Norris and his wife, Rachael of Curwensville and Gregory L. Norris and his wife, Stacey of Clearfield.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. Daniel Osterhout officiating.
Burial will be in the Fruit Hill Cemetery in New Millport.
Friends will be received from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019