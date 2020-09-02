Judith A. Songer, age 75, of Shippenville, PA formerly of Brookville, PA, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.



Born on October 18, 1944, in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Henry) Crooks.



There will be no public visitation and a private family funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.



Burial will be in Ohl Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store