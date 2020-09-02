1/
Judith A. Songer
1944 - 2020
Judith A. Songer, age 75, of Shippenville, PA formerly of Brookville, PA, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on October 18, 1944, in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Henry) Crooks.

There will be no public visitation and a private family funeral service will be held from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will be in Ohl Cemetery.


Published in Gant Daily from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
