Judith Ann Dennis, 77, of Osceola Mills went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her residence.
Born May 19, 1942 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Christine (Summerville) Cartwright.
Surviving are her sons, Greg A Rougeux and his wife, Helaine of Grassflat and David Lee Rougeux and his wife, Marcy of Jackson Center.
There will be no public visitation.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Chapel of the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Pastor Robert Kephart officiating.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 16 to June 19, 2019
