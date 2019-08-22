|
|
|
Judith "Judy" (Lockwood) Ginther, 74, of Kersey died Aug. 20, 2019, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born April 26, 1945 in Bradford, Pa., the daughter of the late Dillas and Kathryn (Coffman) Lockwood.
On May 21, 1977, she married William J. Ginther, who survives, along with three daughters from a previous marriage, Karen Hughes and her husband, Mike of Roanoke, Va., SharonLee Ward and her husband, Jeff of Hollidaysburg and Peggy Olewinski of DuBois.
There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019