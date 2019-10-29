|
Judy A. Bruno, 60, of Drifting went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born Dec. 18, 1958 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ida (Neff) Burge.
A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport.
Family and friends will be received for a period of remembrance from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the church.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019