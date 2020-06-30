Or Copy this URL to Share

Judy L. Husted Scott, 78, of Philipsburg, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.



Born January 24, 1942 in West Decatur, she was a daughter of the late Merrill Husted and Louise Mildred (McQuillen) Husted Kerfoot.



Honoring Judy's wishes, there will be no public viewing or service. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

