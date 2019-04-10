Resources More Obituaries for Judy Rice Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judy M. Rice

1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Judy M. Rice, 80, of Hawk Run died Monday, April 8, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones.



She was born Jan. 15, 1939 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Milton and Mary (Gearhart) Dixon.



She was married on Nov. 29, 1969 to James M. Rice, who survives along with two daughters, Brenda Sinclair and her companion, Rusty Green of Bellefonte and Melanie Dickson and her husband, Gaylon of Weatherly, Pa., and two sons, Mark Fetters and his wife, Denise of Philipsburg and James Rice Jr. and his fiancée, Sandy Mays of Milan, Ohio.



There will be no public visitation or funeral service. Arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries