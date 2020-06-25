Judy Zmitravich
1926 - 2020
Judy Zmitravich, age 94 formerly of West Weber Avenue, DuBois, PA died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her daughter's home.

On December 20, 1947 she married Leonard J. Zmitravich, Sr. whom she met while he was stationed at Fort Shafter in Honolulu, HI. He preceded her in death on September 5,2006.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Due to Judy's Hawaiian heritage the family encourages visitors to wear a Hawaiian symbol or apparel to the viewing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church
