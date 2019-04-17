Resources More Obituaries for Julia Aravich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Julia F. Aravich

1923 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Julia F. Aravich, 95, of DuBois died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home.



Born June 10, 1923 in Brockway, she was the daughter of the late Achelle and Carolina Marchiori.



She's survived by two sons, Thomas Aravich and his wife, Brenda and Donald Aravich and his wife, Karen and one daughter, Carol Barber and her husband, Larry, all of DuBois.



Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.



A scriptural wake service will be held at 1:30 p.m. and the rosary will be prayed at 7:45 p.m., both Monday at the funeral home.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Father Edward Walk as celebrant.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church with Father Edward Walk as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.