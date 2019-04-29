|
Julia R. (Federici) Suplizio, 98, of DuBois died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born July 31, 1920 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Clara (Muffie) Federici.
She's survived by her children, Anthony "Bubs" Suplizio (Christall) of DuBois; Judith A. Suplizio of Wilmington, Del.; Michael E. Suplizio (Diana Jean) of Darien, Ill.; Mary Ann Parente of Cecil, Pa.; Theresa S. Suplizio of DuBois; and John F. "Herm" Suplizio of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3 at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as the celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2019
