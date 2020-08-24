1/
Julian L. Baummer Jr.
1941 - 2020
Julian L. Baummer, Jr., age 79 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home.

Born on May 31, 1941 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Julian L. and Grace (Hagg) Baummer, Sr.

On June 17, 1983, he married Amelia (Sprankle) Baummer. She survives.

Due to our current circumstances, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.


Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
