|
|
|
Julie M. Girardi, 95, of Curwensville died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born April 10, 1924 in Snow Shoe, she was the daughter of the late John and Victoria (Lozej) Mangino.
Surviving are three sons, Rob Girardi and his significant other, Joyce Winters of Big Sandy, Tenn., Tom Girardi and his wife, Peggy of DuBois and Rick Girardi of Curwensville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville, with the Rev. M. Stephen Collins as celebrant.
Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, and again from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Thursday when the procession will depart for the church.
The Rosary will be recited by members of the St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2019