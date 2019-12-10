Home

Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
June A. Rebar


1928 - 2019
June A. Rebar Obituary
June A. Rebar, 91, of West Moshannon, R.D. Houtzdale, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

She was born in Amesville, R.D. Houtzdale, on May 25, 1928, the daughter of the late Harry and Helen (GoGanych) Wilkinson.

She will be deeply missed by three daughters, Andrea (Darrell) Anderson, Susan (Robert) Mondock and Kathleen McCoy and three sons, Andrew (Susan) Rebar, Daniel Rebar and David (Kathy) Rebar.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and again from 8:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

Parastas will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home; a Divine Liturgy will be held in St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Saturday with Fr. James Davidson officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary Ukrainian Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019
