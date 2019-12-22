Home

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Kaleb Isaac Dunlap


2002 - 2019
Kaleb Isaac Dunlap Obituary
Kaleb Isaac Dunlap, 17, of Temecula, Calif., and formerly of DuBois, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at his residence.

Born April 14, 2002 in Camp Lejeune, N.C., he was the son of Cory Dunlap and Tonya (Jock) Dunlap.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with Pastor Dick Whitaker officiating.

Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Olanta.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 22 to Dec. 27, 2019
