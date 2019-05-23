|
Karen L. Spingola, 67, of Clearfield died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Mrs. Spingola was born March 10, 1952 in Clearfield, the daughter of Harold "Dutch" and Myra (Hertlein) Graham.
She's survived by her husband, Joseph C. Spingola and six children.
Honoring Mrs. Spingola's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from May 23 to May 26, 2019
