|
|
|
Karen M. Hensal, 61, of Osceola Mills died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born April 28, 1958 in Chincoteague, Va., she was the daughter of the late Chester A. Cowfer Jr. and Delores R. "Dolly" (Penny) Cowfer.
Along with her husband, Ronald L. Hensal Sr., she's survived by one daughter, Bethann Wheland and her husband, Richard of Osceola Mills and two sons, Ronald L. Hensal Jr. and his companion, Heather Lego of Osceola Mills and Todd G. Hensal and his wife, Marsha of Brisbin.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Jacob Denny officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the funeral time at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019