Kasey A. Kephart


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kasey A. Kephart Obituary
Kasey A. Kephart, 38, of Philipsburg died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his residence due to complications from coronary artery disease.

He was born Aug. 23, 1980 in Philipsburg, a son of Kenneth Smith of RD Houtzdale and Wendy D. Kephart, at home.

Kasey attended the Moshannon Valley and Glendale Area Schools. Following high school, he was employed as an associate with the PLCB/Wine & Spirits shops in State College.

He spent most of his career at the Hamilton Avenue location in State College and thoroughly enjoyed working there.

He was a true "metalhead" at heart. He loved his heavy metal music and playing his numerous guitars.

Aside from his music, Kasey had a warm feeling and a love for animals of all kinds, including snakes and insects. However, his favorites were his rabbits and furry four-legged friends.

Those who knew Kasey would say that he was an avid reader and had a great sense of humor.

Kasey is survived by his parents; a sister, Bandy Killion and Dennis Fallon of Hollywood, Calif.; one brother, Sean Killion and his fiancée, Jenny Graham of Hyde; maternal grandparents, Dewaine R. Kephart Sr. and Melvina P. (Henry) Kephart of (New Castle) RD Osceola Mills; numerous other extended family members; and his two beloved dogs, Clyde and Figgy.

Kasey was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert Hanna Sr. and Kathy (Rowles) Hanna.

A private celebration of life was held for Kasey with his family and friends.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in Gant Daily from June 26 to June 29, 2019
