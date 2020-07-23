1/
Kathleen Mary Wawrynovic
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Mary Wawrynovic, 92, of Philipsburg, PA and formerly of Osceola Mills, PA died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law Paul & Jennifer Wawrynovic in Philipsburg, PA.

Born on July 30, 1927 in Plymouth, Devon, England she was the daughter of the late John James and Ellen Cecelia (Barry) Carroll. She married Chester P. Wawrynovic on June 4, 1945 in Plymouth, Devon, England: he preceded her in death on February 22, 2007.

She is survived by: one daughter, Mary Ellen Cugino of Berwyn, PA; one son, Paul B. Wawrynovic & his wife Jennifer of Philipsburg, PA; four grandchildren, Carey Cugino, Elissa Benedette & her husband Lee, Ethan Carroll Wawrynovic and Audrey Jean Wawrynovic; and four great-grandchildren, Addison, Logan, Aubrey and Ava.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 noon on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Philipsburg, PA with Rev. Father John Gibbons Celebrant. Burial will be at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.

There will be no public visitation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved