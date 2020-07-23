Kathleen Mary Wawrynovic, 92, of Philipsburg, PA and formerly of Osceola Mills, PA died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law Paul & Jennifer Wawrynovic in Philipsburg, PA.



Born on July 30, 1927 in Plymouth, Devon, England she was the daughter of the late John James and Ellen Cecelia (Barry) Carroll. She married Chester P. Wawrynovic on June 4, 1945 in Plymouth, Devon, England: he preceded her in death on February 22, 2007.



She is survived by: one daughter, Mary Ellen Cugino of Berwyn, PA; one son, Paul B. Wawrynovic & his wife Jennifer of Philipsburg, PA; four grandchildren, Carey Cugino, Elissa Benedette & her husband Lee, Ethan Carroll Wawrynovic and Audrey Jean Wawrynovic; and four great-grandchildren, Addison, Logan, Aubrey and Ava.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 noon on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Philipsburg, PA with Rev. Father John Gibbons Celebrant. Burial will be at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills, PA.



There will be no public visitation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store