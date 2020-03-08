|
|
|
Kathryn Elizabeth "Kate" Husak, 95, of Curwensville died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Marion Manor Personal Care Home in Curwensville.
Born Nov. 30, 1924 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of George Oliver and Ruth Marie (Wike) Riddle.
Surviving are two sons, Robert L. Wise Jr. and his wife, Sandra of Johnstown and Todd Oliver Wise of Virginia Beach, Va.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Rev. Daniel Osterhout officiating.
Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
Friends and family will be received from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 8 to Mar. 14, 2020