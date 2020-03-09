Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Husak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Elizabeth "Kate" Husak


1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Kathryn Elizabeth "Kate" Husak Obituary
Kathryn Elizabeth "Kate" Husak, 95, of Curwensville died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Marion Manor Personal Care Home in Curwensville.

Born Nov. 30, 1924 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of the late George Oliver and Ruth Marie (Wike) Riddle.

Surviving are two sons, Robert L. Wise Jr. and his wife, Sandra of Johnstown and Todd Oliver Wise of Virginia Beach, Va.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville with the Rev. Daniel Osterhout officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.

Friends will be received from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -