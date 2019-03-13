Home

Kathryn Lumanick


1918 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Kathryn Lumanick Obituary
Kathryn Lumanick, 101, of Port Orange, Fla., and formerly of Ramey, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Angel's Senior Living Assisted Living Facility in Port Orange, Fla.

Born Feb. 13, 1918 in Madera, she was the daughter of the late Onuphrey and Maria (Kyptchyk) Basarab.

She is survived by two children, John Lumanick and Betty Cotton, both of Florida.

Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. -10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

Parastas will be at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ramey, and Father James Davidson will be officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary Ukrainian Cemetery, Ramey.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019
