Kathy E. (English) Henry, age 69, of Clearfield, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Penn Highland DuBois.
Born on October 13, 1950 in Woodland; she is a daughter of the late Ernest English and Donna (Lumadue) English. On March 4, 1977 she married Thomas A. Henry.
She was the co-manager of Captain's Table Motel with her first husband Edward McDonald, who preceded her in death in 1973. She went on to pursue a career in the health care field as an LPN, she started her career at Dubois Hospital, then Home Health and finished her career at Clearfield Professional Group in 2010.
Mrs. Henry was a member of the Curwensville Presbyterian Church.
She was a member of NON Club, Red Hats Society, and Clearfield Hospital Auxiliary. Additionally, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, and being surrounded by her family.
Kathy is survived by two children: Michael Henry and his wife Shannon of Curwensville and Valerie Henry of Clearfield; one step-daughter, Betsy Duardetta and her husband Shay of Olanta; four grandchildren: Kyra Henry, Dylan Henry, Ashley Shearer and husband Robert, and Megan Duardetta; a great-grandson Ethan Shearer; one sister, Karen Tulowitzki and husband Donald of Crown Point, IN; and one brother, Kevin English and his wife Susan of VA.
In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by her second husband Thomas A. Henry who passed away on September 6, 2019; and daughter, Vicki Henry who passed away in 2010.
There will be no public visitation. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made in her memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for Juvenile Diabetes
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020