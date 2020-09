Or Copy this URL to Share

Kay R. Shugarts, 86, of Glen Richey, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his residence.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Shugarts Family Camp on Saturday, September 12, 2020. If you need directions please call Darrin Shugarts or Randy Shugarts.



The full obituary will follow in Saturday's edition of GANT.



Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.

